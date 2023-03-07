Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

