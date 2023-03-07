Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,742 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.