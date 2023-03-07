ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.53.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
