ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

