Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

