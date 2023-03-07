Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,630 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

