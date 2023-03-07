Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

