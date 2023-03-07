Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123,425 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Western Union worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

