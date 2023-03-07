Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,250 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

