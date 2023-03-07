EOS (EOS) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005252 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $164.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004549 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,639,350 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.