Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,258,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.60. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

