Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pfizer Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

