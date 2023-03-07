Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

ESPR stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,141,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,067,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

