ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 48.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CureVac by 102.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

CureVac Stock Down 6.0 %

About CureVac

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.