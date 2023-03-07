ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 198,998 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 198,998 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $33,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

