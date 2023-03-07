ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.