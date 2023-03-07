ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 125 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

