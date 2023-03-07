ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 12,506 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPKO Health Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

