ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 210 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

