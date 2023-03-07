ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 47 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $446.02 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.76, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

