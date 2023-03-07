ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 501 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

