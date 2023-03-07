ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

