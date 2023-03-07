ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.89.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $632.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $263.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

