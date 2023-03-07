ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

