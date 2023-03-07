ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

