ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 132.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

