ETF Managers Group LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

