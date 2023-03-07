ETF Managers Group LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.37 and a beta of 1.31.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
