ETF Managers Group LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.11% of Taboola.com worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
TBLA stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
