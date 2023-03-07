ETF Managers Group LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.11% of Taboola.com worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.5 %

TBLA stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com Profile

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.