ETF Managers Group LLC Has $481,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

