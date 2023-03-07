ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 273,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kimco Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:KIM opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
