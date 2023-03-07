ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 273,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.