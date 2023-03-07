ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

