ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

