ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Trex Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

