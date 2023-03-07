ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

