ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $471,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.07% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FUBO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

