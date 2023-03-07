ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

