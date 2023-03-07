ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $305.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

