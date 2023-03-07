ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.