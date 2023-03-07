ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of CE opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

