ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 81.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 525,142 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

