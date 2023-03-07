Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 4% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion and approximately $4.99 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,563.89 or 0.06989141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00028242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023352 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001507 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

