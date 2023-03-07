Ethic Inc. Buys 647 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $358.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.59. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

