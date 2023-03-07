Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,864 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entegris by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

