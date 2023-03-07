Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $839.44 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.