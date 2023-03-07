Ethic Inc. Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

