Ethic Inc. Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

