Ethic Inc. Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.