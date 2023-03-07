Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $248.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

