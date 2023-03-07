Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,146,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

