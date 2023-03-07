Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

