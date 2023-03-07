Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.